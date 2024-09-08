Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $45.83. 101,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 560,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Blue Bird by 279.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.