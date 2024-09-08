Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$96.00.
BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BEI.UN
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
