Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$96.00.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.90.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.09 and a 52 week high of C$88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.