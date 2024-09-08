Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). 117,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 898,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.