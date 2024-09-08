Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 11.1%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,725,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Bowleven Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.
Bowleven Company Profile
Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
