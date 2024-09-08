Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $3,282,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

