Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $190.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

AVGO stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.89. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,475,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $1,422,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

