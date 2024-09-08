Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT at $11.44

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.
