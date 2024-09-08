Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Target Price at C$56.33

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AIF stock opened at C$53.03 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$59.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.68356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

