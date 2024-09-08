Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $27.86

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after buying an additional 219,384 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,038,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.