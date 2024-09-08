Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $39.86

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Surgery Partners

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 295,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,880,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after buying an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

SGRY stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.