Brokerages Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Price Target at $38.20

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

SG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SG opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,044,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,881,816.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $69,044,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,116 shares of company stock worth $13,248,867 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

