Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$200.71

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.71.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,121. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$203.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$199.11. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$144.42 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

