Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $155.43

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Middleby Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Middleby by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Middleby by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 15.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,835,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

