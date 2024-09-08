Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

RIG stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 429,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

