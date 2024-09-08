Brokers Set Expectations for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

