Brokers Set Expectations for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

