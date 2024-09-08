Brokers Set Expectations for Cencora, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cencora in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.63. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $234.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora has a twelve month low of $172.41 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.21.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

