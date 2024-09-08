Brokers Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Denison Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Denison Mines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 522,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

