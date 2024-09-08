Brokers Set Expectations for Opthea Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opthea in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Opthea Price Performance

OPT opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Opthea has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

