BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05), with a volume of 47080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get BSF Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,558.19). In other news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,889.55). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,558.19). 58.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.