Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Sells 17,442 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

