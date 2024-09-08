Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Chairman Herbert Hughes Sells 6,500 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $98,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 122,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

BYRN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.