Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $247.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.91. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,906. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

