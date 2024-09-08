Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,504,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $55.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.