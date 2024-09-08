Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 5.1%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 329,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 242,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Canada Nickel Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$186.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

