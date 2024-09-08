Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CM. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

CM opened at $59.32 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.