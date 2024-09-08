Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 5,797 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 43,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 153,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $86.84 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

