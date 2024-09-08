Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

