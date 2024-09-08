Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

