Candriam S.C.A. Buys 272,136 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,410,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,715 shares of company stock worth $1,449,070. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

