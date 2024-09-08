Candriam S.C.A. Buys 7,491 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $227.60 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

