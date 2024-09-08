Candriam S.C.A. Buys 96,920 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 350.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $128.68 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

