Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 298.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $681.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $703.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

