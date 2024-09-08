Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.79 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,958 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,262,000 after buying an additional 318,257 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

