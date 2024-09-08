Candriam S.C.A. Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,065 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 1.19% of Kura Oncology worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.29 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

