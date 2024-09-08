Candriam S.C.A. Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,836 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

EBAY stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

