Candriam S.C.A. Has $19.92 Million Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,926 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 1.14% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.