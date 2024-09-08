Candriam S.C.A. Has $20.55 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2,094.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $345.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $986,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $986,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,520 shares of company stock worth $38,572,141 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

