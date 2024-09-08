Candriam S.C.A. Has $23.33 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American International Group by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

