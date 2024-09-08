Candriam S.C.A. Has $23.81 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

