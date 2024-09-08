Candriam S.C.A. Has $28.31 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 171,345 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $28,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,106 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

