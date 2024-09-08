Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 3,271 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.