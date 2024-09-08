Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

