Candriam S.C.A. Sells 30,299 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,882 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

EA stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

