Candriam S.C.A. Sells 353 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $320.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

