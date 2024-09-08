Candriam S.C.A. Sells 826 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $103.94 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

