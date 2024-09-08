Candriam S.C.A. Takes $17.38 Million Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 508,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

