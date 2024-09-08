Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,877,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

