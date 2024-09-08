Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Broadcom’s FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $137.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $637.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

