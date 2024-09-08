Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $145.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.89.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.