Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $402.11 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

